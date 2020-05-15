WELCOME TO LOW SPECS EXPERIENCE

Low Specs Experience is an auto-optimization tool designed to optimize your favorite games for maximum possible performance. With three optimization methods, the Low Specs Experience works on various hardware, from low-end to mid-end and high-end system specifications.

Low Specs Experience is simple to install and use. Developed by an independent developer, the software features a seamless and intuitive user-friendly interface that makes game optimization simpler & faster than ever before.

Sit back, relax and let the Low Specs Experience do all the job. Spend less time hassling around with the settings, and game more, only with Low Specs Experience.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

Low Specs Experience will take your games to even lower settings than those allowed by the developer in-game options. Low Specs Experience will automatically configure the configuration files for all supported games to ensure the maximum possible performance.

With three optimization modes, users have full control of everything that Low Specs Experience does to their games. The ability to improve performance with a single click of a mouse has never been seen before.

SUPER LIGHT & FAST

Low Specs Experience isn’t only super light on your hard drive, but also runs and completes operations in an instant, with a single click of a mouse.

SIMPLE AND FAST INSTALLATION PROCESS

Low Specs Experience features a clean and simple installation process that will allow you to install and update it within a minute.

PROJECT LOW SPECS EXPERIENCE

The development of this project started on 1st January 2016. New updates are always bringing new features and content to ensure that both classic and modern games are as playable as they can be. This is just the beginning of this project! The Low Specs Experience is going to stick around for years to come.